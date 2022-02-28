United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $3,091,760. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

