United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

