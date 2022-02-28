United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 109.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.23 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

