United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,205 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

