Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cohu worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

