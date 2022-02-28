Man Group plc Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NewMarket by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NewMarket by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NewMarket by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $313.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $405.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

