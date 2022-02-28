Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $188,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.92 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.