Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.