Bank of America Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

