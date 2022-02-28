Barclays Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $210.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.93.

MRNA stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

