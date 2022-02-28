Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $342.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.09.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Man Group plc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.