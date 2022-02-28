UBS Group AG Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.85% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

