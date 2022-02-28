Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,794 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.97% of Pixelworks worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

PXLW opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

