Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 207,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

