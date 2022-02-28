Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 191,967 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $4.19 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

