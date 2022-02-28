Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.