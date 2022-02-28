Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will post $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.44 million and the highest is $46.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $42.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $237.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.33 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

