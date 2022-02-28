Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 18,900 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Denbury worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

NYSE DEN opened at $70.77 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.