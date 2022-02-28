Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 493,900 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Genworth Financial worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 888,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

