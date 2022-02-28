MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $137,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,711. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

