Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

