Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $473.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.