Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,293 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,273,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.14 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

