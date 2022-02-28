1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEM. dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.