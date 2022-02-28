First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Karen Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Karen Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$147,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,500.

Shares of FR opened at C$14.38 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

