Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

RL opened at $134.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

