Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 404.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Golar LNG worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

