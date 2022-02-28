HC Wainwright Cuts Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target to $2.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.45.

KERN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.48. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

