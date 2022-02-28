Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.