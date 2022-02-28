EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $142.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $97.11 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

