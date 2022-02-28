Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.64% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

