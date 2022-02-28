Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,503 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.53% of Alpha Teknova worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO opened at $15.83 on Monday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

