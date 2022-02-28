Insider Buying: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Purchases $10,007.40 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) Director James Kyle Mccurry purchased 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,007.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Kyle Mccurry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, James Kyle Mccurry purchased 380 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,181.00.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

