Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 64,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.