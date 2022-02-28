Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,254,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.42 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

