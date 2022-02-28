Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 124,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.40% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 462,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

