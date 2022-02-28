Morgan Stanley Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $115.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.
NYSE LYV opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
