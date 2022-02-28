Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

