Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 234,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 322.33%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

