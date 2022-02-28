Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,089 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 104.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 620,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 316,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 200.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 355,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 992,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 401,043 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.52 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

