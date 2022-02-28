Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $806,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

