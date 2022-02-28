MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,811,000. Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 219,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.35 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $203.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.