98,409 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG opened at $141.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

