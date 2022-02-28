Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

