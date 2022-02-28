Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

