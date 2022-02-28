Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

