Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson Sells 24,551 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92.

Jonathan Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.03 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

