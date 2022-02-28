Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

