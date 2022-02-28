Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 778,593 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.89 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

