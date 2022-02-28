Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,570 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $153.76 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

